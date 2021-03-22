Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Purchases 1,605,387 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 8.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $109,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $119,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 155.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.