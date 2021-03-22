HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $77.80 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

