Head-To-Head Comparison: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) versus MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and MedX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.80 -$314.04 million N/A N/A MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MOGU and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

MOGU presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than MedX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82% MedX N/A N/A N/A

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

