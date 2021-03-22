Head to Head Review: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06% Inventiva N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,432.60 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.33 Inventiva N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inventiva has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Inventiva shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Inventiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 Inventiva 1 1 0 0 1.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.94%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inventiva.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Inventiva on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment. It has partnership collaborations with the Institut Curie in the field of oncology; AbbVie for developing ROR? project that is used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as other projects relating to fibrosis; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for developing new treatments for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Inventiva S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Daix, France.

