HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

HHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after buying an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.