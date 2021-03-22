HedgeTrade Price Hits $1.53 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $531.91 million and approximately $495,813.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00036865 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008255 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015407 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

