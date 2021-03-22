Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 171.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 153,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

