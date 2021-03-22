Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Helen of Troy reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $209.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.80. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 171.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 153,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.