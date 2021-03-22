Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $287.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.80 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $633.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.