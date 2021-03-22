Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.95.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

