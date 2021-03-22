HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth $476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flowserve by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 270.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 167,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS opened at $40.05 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

