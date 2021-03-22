HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,299 Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.85 on Monday. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

