HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 11,821 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

