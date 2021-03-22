HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCO opened at $56.32 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.