HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000.

NASDAQ:JKI opened at $185.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.86 and a 52 week high of $189.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

