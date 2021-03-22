Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 6.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. 18,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,027,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIMX. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 220.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

