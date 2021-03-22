Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 946.44 ($12.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hiscox to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 870 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.33), for a total value of £7,542.90 ($9,854.85).

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 841 ($10.99). The company had a trading volume of 90,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

