Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has $88.26 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 1.5% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Zillow Group worth $88,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,904,000 after buying an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $2,270,441.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $12,036,947.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at $17,987,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.