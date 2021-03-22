Hitchwood Capital Management LP Sells 129,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up about 0.9% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $54,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,109,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $72,383,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.55. 9,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,631. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,012 shares of company stock worth $51,017,685. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

