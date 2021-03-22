Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.20. 26,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,638,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

