Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 1,900 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.31. 2,509,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

