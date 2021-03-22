Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 84,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,829,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

