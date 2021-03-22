HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $4,025,855.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $448.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

