Humanscape Trading 37.3% Higher Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $58.74 million and approximately $158,961.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00643012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

