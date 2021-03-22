Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.25 to $18.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.