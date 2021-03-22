Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $306,382.62 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of H stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.52. 366,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,554. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on H. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

