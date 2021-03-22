I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 187.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 187.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $288,978.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00381890 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005064 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026496 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.41 or 0.04772843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000106 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,763,810 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

