IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

