Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,043,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW opened at $218.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

