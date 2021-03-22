Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $218.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.