Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$99,934.00 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Lynne Saint bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.89 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,934.00 ($71,381.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.48.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

