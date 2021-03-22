Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $27,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

