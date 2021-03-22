Independent Research Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.40 ($144.00).

ETR:WCH opened at €110.10 ($129.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.63. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €131.55 ($154.76).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

