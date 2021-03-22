(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.98 ($11.74).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.