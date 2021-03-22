Injective Protocol Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $213.52 million and $36.53 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $13.63 or 0.00023465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00458874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00064609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00138737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00754190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00074816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.