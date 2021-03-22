Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) PT Raised to $7.00 at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $355.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.