Innate Pharma S.A. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

IPHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $355.46 million and a P/E ratio of -13.24.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

