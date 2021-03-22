Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $222.44 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.23. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

