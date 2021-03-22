Inscription Capital LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.