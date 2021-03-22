Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 19,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $729.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $326.28 and a one year high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

