Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys $27,460.00 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

