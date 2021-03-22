Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys 1,430 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp acquired 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.27. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 339.22 ($4.43).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

