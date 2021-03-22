Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,016.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACEL opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 284,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.