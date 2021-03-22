Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,657,214.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 230.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

