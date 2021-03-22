Insider Selling: Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 217,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280,997. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

