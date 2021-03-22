Insider Selling: Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$784,900.

Shares of BAD opened at C$44.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.82. Badger Daylighting Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$18.78 and a twelve month high of C$44.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

