Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $12,714,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,808,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08.

COUP opened at $248.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a 200-day moving average of $311.72. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after buying an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

