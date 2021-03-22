Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $85,950.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Greif by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

