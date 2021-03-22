Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,470. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

