Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $2,791,860.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,402,868 shares in the company, valued at $940,837,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of -88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Moderna by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

