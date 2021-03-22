Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $1,052,315.44 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,052,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $64.51 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.